Sherice Y. Thompson, 61, daughter of Patricia A. Mills and James A. Oliver. She was called home to her ancestors October 25, 2019. She was born and raised in Akron, OH. Sherice was blessed with two amazing children, Yvette (James) Lloyd, Emil Jackson (Judy Cotto); two bonus daughters, Cedreca Sampson-Brown, Sherlunda Dawkins and six grandchildren. Sherice was the second oldest of four sisters "The Oliver Girls," Sharon (Micheal) Wilson, Gail Tucker (Robert Smith), Kathy (Andre) Ward and amazing nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Wilkinson Funeral Home, 1158 South Arlington St., Akron, OH 44306. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 442 Bell St., Akron, OH 44307. Calling hours at 11 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Michael Martin officiating. Interment Rose Hill Burial Park. Wilkinson Funeral Home, 234-334-1011
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 3, 2019