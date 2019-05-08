Sherman "Jack" C. Parsons



Sherman "Jack" C. Parsons, 85, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2019 at home surrounded by family after a long illness.



Jack was a loving husband, brother, uncle, and great-uncle to his family. Jack is retired from Buckeye Rubber with 35 years of service and an Army veteran. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Opha and Ina Parsons; sisters: Shirley Bailey, Virdia Beane, Louise Cartmill; brother, James Parsons; and infant brother, Charles Parsons. He is survived by spouse, Rich Hoselton; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as beloved dogs, Beasley and Farkle. Jack was active in the community helping with the March of Dimes, Relay for Life, the North Coast Men's Chorus, GG9, Squarefest, Flair Fest, and the West Hill Neighborhood Organization, just to name a few. All that knew him were drawn to his soft southern charm and gentle spirit. He was an avid animal lover and kept treats in his car to help rescue stray animals that were lost or caught in inclimate weather.



Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 10th at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street), where memorial services will be held 12 Noon, Saturday, May 11th, 2019. Rev.



Richard Kidwell officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to the Ohio Parkinson Foundation Northeast Region www.ohparkinson.com/donate Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home and Crematory (330) 535-9186