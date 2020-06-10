Sherman Carl Gregory, age 68, passed away June 6, 2020. He was born on August 28, 1951 in Barberton, Ohio. He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran, serving in Vietnam and a Bronze Star recipient. Sherman was very patriotic and passed away on D-Day. He was a member of the American Legion 566, VFW 4225, and American Veterans 33. His grandchildren were the most important part of his life. He split his year between Barberton and Florida to be able to spend time with all of them. Preceded in death by his parents, Sherman and Violet Gregory; 6 siblings, Jerry, Wayne, and Gary Gregory, Linda Thomas, Janet Thomas, and Ina Daugherty. Survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Frances "Ann" Gregory; daughter, Linda (Steve) Sherer of St. Cloud, FL; son, Kelly Farmer; grandchildren, Christopher, Andrew, Nora, Steven and Isabella; sister, Dinah (Kenny) Waid; many nieces, nephews, and extended family. The family will receive friends, Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Cox- McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Avenue, Barberton. Funeral Services will follow at 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Veterans 33.