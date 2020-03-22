|
Sherman Clark, 74, passed away on March 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Leroy and Dorothy Riley Clark; his sister, Theresa Ferguson; and brother, David Leroy Clark. Sherman is survived by son, Lavell Barnes of Akron; daughter, Veronica Miller of Barberton; his sisters, Sharon Jenkins, Carolyn Penley of Arizona, Margaret Garth and Betty Johnson of Akron; brothers, Darnell Clark, Robert Rogers of Akron, and Henry Clark of Texas; and a host of other relatives and friends. Cremation has taken place and memorial services will be held at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 22, 2020