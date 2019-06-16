Home

Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Sherrie Gilbert

Sherrie Gilbert Obituary
Sherrie Gilbert

Sherrie L. Gilbert 69, a life long resident of Springfield Township passed away on June 8, 2019. Sherrie was born on December 21, 1949. She graduated from Springfield High school in 1967. Sherrie attended The Akron School of Practical Nursing, graduating in 1978. Sherrie worked for many of the Nursing Facilities in the Akron area, she loved her work!

She is survived by son, Jason Schick, and sisters Penny (Dan) Kimble, and Beth (Richard) Tigelman. She also leaves many nieces and nephews and special friends, Evelyn Miller and Joe Rovira.

Cremation has taken place, there will be a private service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 16, 2019
