Sherry D. Cable
Sherry D. Cable, 77, of Kenmore went home to be with the Lord, March 13, 2019. She was life resident of the area and was born February 6, 1942 to the late Harry and Ruth (Freidman) Stone.
She was active in the "Hands of Hope" organization and loved to play Bingo.
Preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Richard; she leaves to cherish her memory, son, Richard of Kenmore; daughters, Delores Rutledgeof Ashtabula, Cherie (Bill) Schendewolf of Kenmore and Dixie (Butch) White of Austintown; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Sheila Gardner, Evelyn Morraw, Harriet Stone and Sylvia Futo; brother, Gary (Barb) Stone.
A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron. Friends may call two hours prior to service time.
Messages and memories of Sherry can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2019