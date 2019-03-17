Home

Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 745-3131
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
View Map
Sherry D. Cable Obituary
Sherry D. Cable

Sherry D. Cable, 77, of Kenmore went home to be with the Lord, March 13, 2019. She was life resident of the area and was born February 6, 1942 to the late Harry and Ruth (Freidman) Stone.

She was active in the "Hands of Hope" organization and loved to play Bingo.

Preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Richard; she leaves to cherish her memory, son, Richard of Kenmore; daughters, Delores Rutledgeof Ashtabula, Cherie (Bill) Schendewolf of Kenmore and Dixie (Butch) White of Austintown; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Sheila Gardner, Evelyn Morraw, Harriet Stone and Sylvia Futo; brother, Gary (Barb) Stone.

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron. Friends may call two hours prior to service time.

The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cable family. Messages and memories of Sherry can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
