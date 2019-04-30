Sherry L. Daily



Sherry "Granny" Daily, 69, went home to be with the Lord on April 27, 2019. She was born March 26, 1950 in Akron, Ohio to the late Dorothy and Noil Stanfill. Sherry was a very talented seamstress and sewed everything from matching outfits for her twins when they were babies, to Easter dresses every year, to beautiful wedding gowns for both of her daughters. She was "famous" for her made-from-scratch German chocolate cakes, and had a servant's heart using her abilities to provide meals, crotchet scarves for needy families and serve others, in her family, in her church and in her community whenever and wherever she could.



Sherry loved spending time with her family and would brag about her children and grandchildren anytime she could. She enjoyed her Christmas decorations and trimming her home for the holidays.



Sherry was a good witness for the Lord Jesus Christ and shared her love and faith wherever she went, even during the most difficult hospital stays. She loved to sing old hymns. Her favorite was "In the Garden". Sherry loved being in church, especially the 40 years that she spent at Akron Baptist Temple. Most recently, she and Chuck attended City Church AC.



Sherry was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Elaine MacArthur, all of whom she has been reunited with in Heaven.



She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Charles "Chuck" Daily; children, Kimberly (John) Dugan, Dwayne (Pamela) Spencer, Dawn (Brian) Croasmun, Patrick (Tammi) Daily, and Eric (Angie) Daily; grandchildren, Zachary, Tyler and Jesse Dugan, Joshua, Emily, and Sarah Beth Spencer, Caitlyn and Collin Croasmun, Bekah Malyn, and Alisha and Ariana Daily.



Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron, 44319 on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 6 to 8:30 p.m., where services will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior, Pastors Rory Wineka and Ernie Kemppel officiating. Interment at Greensburg Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to City Church AC, in memory of Sherry.



