Sherry Louise Thomas (Cordi)



Sherry Louise Thomas, (Cordi-Miller), age 55, of Akron, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord and her father, Lyle Cordi, on Thursday, March 28, 2019.



Sherry leaves her beloved mother, Ota (nee West) Cordi; her husband, Keith J. Thomas, whom she married on November 26, 2006; her best friend and daughter, Amy Miller, and her son, Matt (Michelle) Miller; her step-daughter, Melanie Taylor; her grandchildren, who lit up her life, Emma and Colton. Also surviving are her loving siblings, Michael, Steven, and Kevin (Barbara) Cordi, Pam (Russ) Jones and Melinda Cordi (Josh); nephew, Michael, and nieces, Brittney, Laura, Jessica (Austin), and Sky; and many good friends.



Living her whole life in the Akron area, Sherry worked for Acme for 35 years. Sherry and Keith shared a love of country music and traveled the country together, along with her daughter and step-daughter, to country concerts. That...and her love for God. She told me when we met, that when she was diagnosed with a brain tumor and she was fully ready for God to take her when He was ready for her to go and be with Him. She will be missed but always remembered.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, Ohio 44305, where Pastor Sam Martin will celebrate Sherry's life.



Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m.



Sherry will be laid to rest at East Liberty Cemetery, Green, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve-Medina, 5075 Windfall Road, Medina, Ohio 44256 or to Stewart's Caring Place, 2995 West Market Street, Fairlawn, Ohio 44333, in Sherry's memory.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 31, 2019