Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Victory Life Church
Sherry N. David (nee Clark)

Sherry N. David (nee Clark), age 71, of Stow, Ohio, passed away May 24th. She was born in Akron to Elbert and Lois Clark, and was the beloved wife of Dan; dearest mother or Brandy (Terry Hollis) and Nicole (Dan Durachinsky); loving grandmother to Jordan (Brianna), Isaiah, Natasha, Caleb, Joslyn, Dan II and Kachna.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, June 22, at Victory Life Church from 11 to 2. In lieu of flowers, please donate to .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from June 20 to June 21, 2019
