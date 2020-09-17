Sherry Tigelman, 50, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at University Hospital after a brief illness. Sherry was born April 10, 1970 at Richards-Gebaur AFB in Kansas City, MO to Frank and Johanna (Floor) Tigelman moving to Akron, OH as a young woman. She was a home health aide for Bayada, Maxum, and Professional Nursing. Sherry is survived by her mother, Johanna Tigelman and her significant other Bob Brown; her father, Frank Tigelman; Kevin Devenny her loving companion and her Rock and his son Shawn Devenny; uncles, Richard (Beth) Tigelman, Steve Tigelman, Mike (Becky) Tigelman and Neil (Maureen) Floor; cousins, Scott, David, Stevie, Ronnie, Chrissy, Brittainy, and Kara; and special loving thanks to her dear friends John and Jill Elseg. The family will receive friends Friday, September 18, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family c/o Anthony Funeral Home, 1990 S. Main St., Akron, OH 44301.