STOW -- Sheryl Doubell, 58, lost her valiant struggle with cancer on Tuesday, February 25th, 2020. She was a wonderful and supportive wife, a caring mother and giving friend. Sheryl was kind and generous and always put others before herself. We will miss her dearly and will always be thankful for the time we had her in our lives and the ways she made us better. She leaves behind to follow her example, her husband, Eric; children Chris, Phillip and Katie Doubell; her parents, Al and Jonne Gilbert; her sisters, Mary Ann (Doug) Ridgway and Laura (Michael) Semenzin; her "adopted" daughter, Ronata Florio; and a host of friends and relatives. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Access Women's Shelter, a cause Sheryl came to care deeply about. Donations can be made at Access Women's Shelter, 230 West Market Street, Akron, OH 44303 or online at https://www.access-shelter.org/support-us/donate. We will be holding a celebration of life for Sheryl at the Sheraton Suites in Cuyahoga Falls on Saturday, March 7th from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631).
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 4, 2020