Sheryl Lynn Stull, age 76, of Akron died peacefully on November 6, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born in Akron on May 11, 1944 to Richard E. Stull and Elizabeth P. Seibert. She retired from a 22 year career with The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company where she worked as a Global Communications Coordinator among other jobs. Sheryl was known affectionately as "Sheb" or "Shebbie" by her devoted family and cherished friends. She had an unbreakable, loving bond with her identical twin sister "Susie". Their favorite saying was "Best Sissies Ever". She was a longtime member of Fairlawn Lutheran Church. She was a faithful servant and showed us through her daily examples that she believed in Jesus as her everlasting Savior. She was very active in the church and enjoyed many loving friendships with her church family who will remain in her heart forever. To Susie's children, she was "Our Favorite Aunt" who was like a second mom and went on family vacations with us. We will be forever grateful for those special family memories. She could light up a room with her smile, her wonderful sense of humor, her love for others and her zest for life. She always put others' needs before her own. Shebbie took time to cultivate genuine friendships with many people over the years who meant so much to her. She loved "puppy sitting," a side job for many years. As the bond with her special fur babies developed, so did the relationship with the many families she served, who opened their hearts and home to her. A handwritten note in her Bible says, "You have never really learned to live until you've done something for somebody who can never repay you." (Author unknown.) On Shebbie's behalf, her family asks that you pay it forward with a kind act as you remember her and cherish the special memories you created with her over the years. The family would like to express its deepest gratitude to the entire staff of The Merriman and especially those in the nursing unit for their compassionate and loving care of Shebbie. You enriched her life and truly were her extended family. Preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Sharron Beth, and her stepmom, Mary Curry Stull "Mimi"; she is survived by her twin sister, Susan Lee Oplinger "Susie"; brother, Richard T. Stull "Rick"; niece, Laurie Hoffman of Akron (great nephews, John and Josh, and their father, John); and nephews, Richard "Steve" (Dawn) Oplinger (great nieces, Sydney, Kennedy, Alex, Kamryn and Sophia) and Michael (Angie) Oplinger (great nieces, Elsa and Ila), all of Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Also left to cherish her memory are her cousin, David Horner (Judy); her loving aunt, Gail Smith; and her cousins, Kathy (Jeff) Barton; Susan (Robert) Culpepper; and Kelly (Bo) Neuroth. Sheryl will be laid to rest next to her parents and sister at Rose Hill Burial Park where a private graveside service will be held that can be viewed on the Billow Funeral Homes and Crematory Facebook page. The family will hold a public memorial service at Fairlawn Lutheran Church at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lutheran Women's Missionary League, 3415 W. Market Street Fairlawn, OH 44333. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com