|
|
Shirley A. Adamson, 84, passed away January 23, 2020. She was born September 26, 1935 in Akron, the daughter of the late John and Anna Anderson. Shirley was a faithful Christian and was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church. She retired from Fazios after many years service, and was also a home health aide. She will always be remembered for her feisty yet positive spirit. She was an excellent baker. Shirley was a devoted mother and her thoughtfulness and caring nature will carry on. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jon Adamson. Shirley is survived by her daughters, Brenda Gardner, Kelly (Greg) Dellagnese, Blanche Adamson, and Jonnie (Kevin) Fritz; sister, Nancy Yoho; grandchildren, Lynnae Copen, Hope Sunlin, Tarra Stephenitch, Tim Sunlin, Julie Tingley, Kevin David Fritz, Jessica and Jeremy Adamson; nephews, David (Julie) Yoho, Daniel (Kay) Yoho, Ransel (Becky) Yoho, Patrick (Laura) Yoho, and Steve Alexander; numerous great grandchildren, great nieces and great nephews; lifetime Fazio friends, Rose Yen, Vi Babiola; as well as many other dear friends and her fur babies, Timmy and LittleBit. Visitation will be 2:30 PM Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street), where a memorial service will immediately follow at 3:30 PM Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 26, 2020