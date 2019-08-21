|
Shirley A. Black Together Again Shirley Black, 85, passed away August 9, 2019. She was born on December 20, 1933 in Akron to the late Garnett and Leona Cheek. Shirley was a lifetime member of Firestone Park Christian Church where she served as an Elder, Deaconess, and lay reader. She worked for many years as a secretary at Barberton Hospital as well as Green Jr. High School. Shirley was an avid gardener and won an award for her gardening work in the beds at the condo development. She was a volunteer for the Civic Theatre Women's Guild; she was a gifted seamstress and sewed many outfits for her children, grandkids and friends. Shirley is most known for her bubbly personality, baking and thrifty shopping skills, she loved a good bargain and she will be missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald and brother, Gary Cheek. She is survived by her sons, Bryan (Marcia), David (Beran), and Stuart (Christy) Black; grandchildren, Ashleigh (Gabe), Corey (Kerry), Alexander, Charlotte, Ryan, Courtney; great-grandchildren, Preston and Kennedy; nephew, Dale Cheek; as well as many other loving family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Firestone Park Christian Church, 40 E. Wilbeth Rd., Akron, Ohio 44301, with Pastor Rich Ferris officiating. Family and friends may call on Friday from 4 p.m. until the time of service at the church. A private inurnment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made in Shirley's name to the church. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 21, 2019