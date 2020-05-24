Born April 16, 1930, Shirley Ann Braidich (Brubaker) of Tallmadge passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020. Originally from Ellet, Shirley was one of four siblings. A 1948 graduate of Ellet High School, she attended the University of Akron and married Emery Braidich in 1958. Shirley was a former employee of the Akron-Summit County Public Library where many may remember her from the Tallmadge Branch. In their 60 years of marriage, Shirley and Emery shared many common interests, including hiking, traveling, reading, gardening, bird watching and her most prized possessions, her four grandchildren. Everyone that met Shirley loved her. She loved to laugh and sing, and always had a quick-witted joke up her sleeve. Shirley always enjoyed telling stories of her childhood, flea marketing with her best friend and sister, 'Jean', and hosting family gatherings. Family was everything and she was 'game' for anything as long as she was with her grandkids. She was preceded in death by her husband, Emery Braidich; sister, Marion Jean Helms; brother, Robert C. Brubaker and her parents, Marion and Carlos Brubaker. Survived by her children, Helen (Frank Jr.) Fire, Ann (Doug) Carter, Brother, Dave (Marian) Brubaker; sister-in-law, Bettye Brubaker, and her 4 grandchildren, Kurt (Brittany) and Mark Fire, Taylor and Madeline Carter. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Summit Metro Parks Foundation. The Family would also like to extend their gratitude to Maplewood Senior Living of Cuyahoga Falls, as well as Harbor Light Hospice. Mr. and Mrs. Nature, together again.