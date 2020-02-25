|
|
Shirley A. Caley, 84, passed away Friday, Feb. 21st. Born and raised in Akron, she worked at Firestone National Accounts for 30 years, and was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Barberton. Preceded in death by her husband, Jack N. and son, Jack, she is survived by her children, Deborah (Regan) Lewis, Sandra (Nikki) Mencer-Klonaris, Cathy Booth, Rick (Cindy) Mencer, Carl Caley, and many beloved grand and great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at the First Baptist Church of Barberton. Memorials in her honor may be made to the "Faithful Servants Mission" at 65 Community Road, Tallmadge, Ohio 44278.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020