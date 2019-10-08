|
Shirley A. MacKay, 84, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019. She was a resident of Norton/Barberton. Preceded in death by her parents, Vivian and Bertha Wilkinson, she is survived by her husband of 61 years, John T. MacKay Jr.; children, John Thomas III (Deborah), Michael James and Melissa A. (Stephen) Daisher; grandchildren, Caitlyn MacKay, Jarrod Barnes, Taylor Nemeth and Jacob Nemeth; brother, James (Linda) Wilkinson. Shirley's family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 9th from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by her funeral service at 7 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton, with Jason Seiberling officiating. Inurnment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff at Pleasant View Nursing Home for all the care and support that Shirley received. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's and Related Disease Disorders Association, Greater East Ohio Area Chapter, 70 West Streetsboro St., Suite 201, Hudson, Ohio 44236.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 8, 2019