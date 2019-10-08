Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley MacKay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley A. MacKay


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley A. MacKay Obituary
Shirley A. MacKay, 84, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019. She was a resident of Norton/Barberton. Preceded in death by her parents, Vivian and Bertha Wilkinson, she is survived by her husband of 61 years, John T. MacKay Jr.; children, John Thomas III (Deborah), Michael James and Melissa A. (Stephen) Daisher; grandchildren, Caitlyn MacKay, Jarrod Barnes, Taylor Nemeth and Jacob Nemeth; brother, James (Linda) Wilkinson. Shirley's family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 9th from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by her funeral service at 7 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton, with Jason Seiberling officiating. Inurnment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff at Pleasant View Nursing Home for all the care and support that Shirley received. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's and Related Disease Disorders Association, Greater East Ohio Area Chapter, 70 West Streetsboro St., Suite 201, Hudson, Ohio 44236.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now