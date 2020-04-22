|
) Shirley Ann (Ulbrich) Randolph, 77, passed on Sunday, April 19, 2020, surrounded by her family at home. Shirley was born on May 5, 1942, in Ottawa, WV. She moved with her family to Akron as an infant and grew up in the Sawyerwood community of Springfield. Shirley worked for a short time at the Brimfield Egg Farm and later managed an Avon route, but she devoted most of her life to raising and guiding her family. Of the many loving memories of Mom, those centered around Christmas are my favorites. Mom made the holidays beautiful. I'd come home from school in the days leading up to Christmas break and find her baking cookies, listening to JayBird on WSLR and singing old country carols, stringing crepe paper decorations, and barely able to hide her excitement about what was under the tree for each of us. She made each of us feel loved and special. I came to realize over the years why the holiday meant so much to Mom; her exemplary demonstration of faith in the toughest of times was a guiding light throughout our lives. She believed greatly in the power of the Lord and the teachings of Jesus Christ. Mom's faith grew even more concrete as the years went by. In the last decades of her life, her commitment to trust in the Lord was absolute and beautiful. Mom was the strongest woman I have ever known and I am stronger because of her. Shirley was the daughter of the late Rex and Virginia Ulbrich. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, John, her sister, Betty, and her granddaughter, Savannah. She leaves her daughter, Deanna (Greg) Calvin of Columbus, OH; her sons, Anthony of Asheboro, NC; Philip (Ellen) of Ravenswood, WV, and Jason (Helen) of Vienna, WV; her beloved grandchildren Jeff, Scott (Valerie), Katie (Joe), Josh, Becky (Kurt), Dan (Sarah), and Mikaela; great-grandson, Easton; and great-granddaughters, Claire and Kaydence. She also leaves her sister Lora (Bill), her brother Elden (Sonja), her dear niece Cindy (Pat), her close friend Karen, and scores of other loving relatives and friends. We love you, Mom, now and forever. We know you'll be there. Due to COVID-19, a private memorial service will be held. This is NOT open to the public; however, please visit www.ShirleyRandolph.com for information regarding our virtual memorial service. The virtual memorial service will be live-streamed on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. using Zoom. You can find Zoom instructions, a link to the service, and other relevant information on www.ShirleyRandolph.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 22, 2020