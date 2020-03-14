|
|
) Shirley A. Serdinak, 77, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 with her husband by her side. She was born on Easter Sunday, April 5, 1942, in Akron, Ohio, the second of three to the late Joseph and Tillie Tillman. Born and raised in Akron, she graduated from Garfield High School in 1960. She retired in 2001 after 41 years of service from The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company as Executive Assistant to executives in the Research Division and Chemical Division. She attained CPS (Certified Professional Secretary) in 1985. She previously was a member of St. John the Baptist in Akron, Queen of Heaven in Green and most recently St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cuyahoga Falls. Shirley Tillman wed Emery Serdinak in August 1966 beginning an adventure of over 53 years of marriage. They met in second grade and were classmates through elementary, junior high and high school. She enjoyed bowling at the Slovak "J" Club and was a VFW 3383 Auxiliary Life Member. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Gerald Tillman; adopted stepfather, John Preston; in-laws, John and June Serdinak; stepfather-in-law, Glen Deckard; brother-in-law, David Serdinak. She is survived by her husband of over 53 years, Emery J.; brother, Joseph (Jean) Tillman of Green, OH; sister-in-law, Sandy Tillman of Homosassa, FL; sister-in-law, June Cunningham (Dick); brothers-in-law, Robert Serdinak (Carol); John Serdinak (Kim); Michael Serdinak (Anita); and many nieces, nephews, god-children and friends. The family will receive friends Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main Street, Akron. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St Joseph Catholic Church, 1761 2nd Street, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223, with Father Jared Orndorff officiating. Procession will meet at the church. Entombment following at Holy Cross Cemetery. Although flowers are appreciated, family suggests memorial contributions be forwarded to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 14, 2020