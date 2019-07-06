|
|
Shirley Anders (Ellis)
Shirley passed away unexpectedly on July 1, 2019 at the age of 84.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde Sr. and Blanche and brother, William. She is survived by Lee, her loving husband of 65 years; three daughters, Patty (Dave) Meidlinger, Bonny Adkins, Marilyn (Jim) Stock, seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandson.
A memorial celebration of her life will be held this Saturday, July 6, at The Lehner Community Center, 35 S. River Rd., Munroe Falls, OH 44262, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Prayer service will be at 11 a.m. Donations, if desired, can be made to The .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 6, 2019