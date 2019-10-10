|
|
Shirley Ann Finsley passed away on October 2, 2019. She is survived by mother, Janita Perkins-Tolliver; sons, Lorenzo and Rinaldo Finsley; siblings, Terry Johnson, Frances and Paula Perkins and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. Condolences may be sent to 560 Storer Ave., Akron, OH 44320. 330-836-2725
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 10, 2019