Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes - Northfield Center
99 West Aurora Road (Ohio Route 82)
Northfield Center, OH 44067
(330) 468-1443
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
7:30 PM
Shirley Ann Griffith


1933 - 2020
Shirley Ann Griffith Obituary
Shirley Ann Griffith (nee Aitken), of Sagamore Hills, passed away March 13, 2020. Born August 2, 1933 to the late William and Georgia (Dorst) Aitken of Colver, PA, she worked for many years as part of the support staff at Nordonia City Schools, retiring from Rushwood Elementary. She was known to many as "The Cooker Lady" and enjoyed camping and traveling with family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Richard G. Griffith whom she married on June 27, 1955; two sons, Richard G. (Cindy) and Russell L. (Sue Adams) Griffith; four grandchildren, Rebecca L. Weatherby, Nicole A. Stratton, James (Brooke Jewell) and Kevin (Sara) Arnold; three great- grandchildren, Ezekiel and Vera Stratton and Kevin M. Arnold, along with several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sons, Richard M. and Scott A. Griffith, two sisters and a brother. We do appreciate at this unknown time with the Covid 19 pandemic that attending a visitation may not be in your best health interest. Please be with us in prayer. Should you be able to attend visitation, friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, 99 West Aurora Road (Rt 82, one mile west of Rt. 8), Northfield Center, OH where a Memorial Service will begin at 7:30 p.m. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Northfield-Macedonia Cemetery, Northfield, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Northfield Presbyterian Church, 7755 S. Boyden Road, Northfield, OH 44067 in memory of Shirley. www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2020
