Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Journey Covenant Church
2679 North Haven Blvd.
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
View Map
Shirley Ann LaFollette Obituary
Shirley Ann LaFollette Shirley Ann LaFollette, age 84, passed away August 26, 2019 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Born in Akron, she was a resident of Silver Lake, Stow, and Sarasota, Fla. She was a graduate of Garfield High School and Hamilton Business School and had retired in 2009 after being a Realtor for 39 years both in the Akron area and in Sarasota, Florida. Shirley is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Rick Warren; and love of her life, granddaughter, Lyndsey Warren; nieces, Debra Ganske and Jane Ann Lecon; nephews, Robert LaFollette, John and Jim Bohannon; and sister-in-law, Marilyn LaFollette and other loving family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon in 1981; daughter, Denise LaFollette in 2007; and brother, Douglas Bohannon in 2014. She loved being a Realtor, helping people and making them happy. She earned several awards during her real estate career including Realtor's Hall of Fame in 1980 & 1981 & was Top Producer for several years with Geneva Chervenic Realty. She was involved in many professional and community organizations including being a member of Order of Eastern Star from 1957 - 2005. Shirley loved her church, Journey Covenant Church, formerly North Haven Covenant Church, and served faithfully in many programs. The family will receive friends at Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Rd, Stow 44224, TODAY, Thursday, August 29th from 4 to 7 p.m. Pastor Jeanette Brown will officiate her Celebration of Life on Friday, August 30th at 10 a.m. at Journey Covenant Church, 2679 North Haven Blvd., Cuyahoga Falls 44223. Burial will follow at Chestnut Hill Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Haven of Rest or . A special thank you to Shari Aikens, her caregiver for the last 2+ years and Harbor Light Hospice for helping to take such superb care of Shirley during her last months. Shirley lived her life by this scripture and will forever be her legacy "I Can Do all Things Through Christ who Strengthens me...Philippians 4:13" (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 29, 2019
