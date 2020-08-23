1/1
Shirley Ann Marcolini
Shirley Ann Marcolini went home to Jesus on August 20, 2020. Shirley was born to John and Betty (Holt) Vojtkofsky on December 22, 1935 in Brownsville, Pennsylvania. In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, Shirley loved working in her garden and surrounding herself with family. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her. Shirley joins her parents, John and Betty, her brother, John Vojtkofsky and grandson Ryan in Heaven. She is survived by her brothers and sisters Donald (Carol), Arthur (Terry), Linda (Michael, Betsy (Daniel), Ronald (Sue), Gary (Kim). Her children Natalie Chaboudy, John Marcolini and Vicky (James) Cramer. Her grandchildren Jessey, Valerie, Jimmy, Lauren and Mitchell. She adored her great grandson Logan. Shirley will be remembered as a loving mother, a faithful Christian, and a strong shining light to be with us forever. Her memory will be forever cherished inside our hearts. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM on August 24, 2020 at Maple Grove Cemetery in Ravenna, Ohio with Reverend William Snyder officiating. Condolences and memories of Shirley can be shared with her family at www.sscfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
