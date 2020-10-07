1/2
Shirley Ann Prince
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Ann Prince, age 85, of Uniontown, OH, died on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Shirley was born April 23, 1935 in Brady Lake, OH to Claire and Lottie (Skilton) Tuckerman. She enjoyed painting, crafts, sewing and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Shirley loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by Daughter, Judy (Robert) Waters; Son, Tim (Dawn) Prince; Granddaughters, Nicole (Aaron) Lowther, Rachel (Adam) Sullivan, Kelsey McCleod, Grandsons, Brodie Drown, Jason (Theresa) Prince, Chett Prince; Great Granddaughters, Sydney Sullivan, Ava Sullivan, Hope Prince, Katelyn Prince, Great Grandsons, Graham Lowther, Tyler Drown, Zachary Sullivan and Sister, Donna Marlow. She was preceded in death by Husband, Donald Prince; Son, Patrick Prince, Daughter, Madelyn Drown and Parents, Claire and Lottie Tuckerman. The family would like to thank the staffs at the Inn at Whitewood Village and St. Luke's Lutheran Community in North Canton for the care they gave Shirley. Calling hours will be held 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. with memory sharing to follow Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, 628 W. Main St., Kent, OH 44240. Private family burial will take place. Social distancing and face masks are required. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association or a Hospice group of choice. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:30 PM
Bissler & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bissler & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory
628 West Main Street
Kent, OH 44240
(330) 673-5857
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 7, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Bissler & Sons Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved