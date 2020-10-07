Shirley Ann Prince, age 85, of Uniontown, OH, died on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Shirley was born April 23, 1935 in Brady Lake, OH to Claire and Lottie (Skilton) Tuckerman. She enjoyed painting, crafts, sewing and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Shirley loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by Daughter, Judy (Robert) Waters; Son, Tim (Dawn) Prince; Granddaughters, Nicole (Aaron) Lowther, Rachel (Adam) Sullivan, Kelsey McCleod, Grandsons, Brodie Drown, Jason (Theresa) Prince, Chett Prince; Great Granddaughters, Sydney Sullivan, Ava Sullivan, Hope Prince, Katelyn Prince, Great Grandsons, Graham Lowther, Tyler Drown, Zachary Sullivan and Sister, Donna Marlow. She was preceded in death by Husband, Donald Prince; Son, Patrick Prince, Daughter, Madelyn Drown and Parents, Claire and Lottie Tuckerman. The family would like to thank the staffs at the Inn at Whitewood Village and St. Luke's Lutheran Community in North Canton for the care they gave Shirley. Calling hours will be held 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. with memory sharing to follow Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, 628 W. Main St., Kent, OH 44240. Private family burial will take place. Social distancing and face masks are required. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association
or a Hospice group of choice.
