Shirley Ann (Lichty) Simpson, 87, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019. She was born in Somerset, Pennsylvania and was an Akron area resident since 1955. She retired from Giant Eagle after 20 years of service.



Mrs. Simpson was a member of the Akron Baptist Temple, Firestone Park Prime Timers and AARP. She enjoyed knitting, traveling, painting and playing bingo. Shirley was a very loving and caring mother and grandmother who always placed her family's needs above her own. Her quick wit and loving smile will be truly missed.



She was preceded in death by her husband, David in 2001; She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Roebuck and Joni Hamon; son, David Michael (Barbara) Simpson; grandchildren, Elsa First, Paul (Lis) and Chandler (Jess) Roebuck, Lynn Phillips and Matthew (Bethany) Simpson; and great-grandchildren, Hunter, Carter, Trent, Olivia, Logan and Elliott.



Funeral service will be held Thursday, 12 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44301. Rev. Mike Prebynski officiating. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Donations in her memory may be made to First Baptist Church of Barberton, 254 Sixth St. NW, Barberton, Ohio 44203. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 24, 2019