Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
Shirley Ann Simpson


1931 - 2019
Shirley Ann Simpson Obituary
Shirley Ann (Lichty)

Simpson

Shirley Ann (Lichty) Simpson, 87, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019. Funeral service will be held TODAY at 12 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44301. Rev. Mike Prebynski officiating. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. The family will receive friends TODAY from 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Donations in her memory may be made to First Baptist Church of Barberton, 254 Sixth St. NW, Barberton, Ohio 44203. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 25, 2019
