Shirley Ann Smith Shirley Ann Smith, Age 74, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 and is now home with the Lord. Born March 20, 1945 in Sullivan, Ohio. She met the love of her life while working at the Barefoot Sole Company in Wadsworth, Ohio and she put a twinkle in the eye of her husband of more than 54 years as together they raised three children in Barberton. While raising her children, Shirley enjoyed being a Sunday school teacher, a Girl Scout leader, and member of a gospel quartet. Shirley graduated from Wadsworth High School and the Hammel School of Business and worked many years as a volunteer and an employee at Barberton Citizens Hospital. After retirement she enjoyed playing the piano, spending time with family and friends, and baking. She may best be known for her candies and cookies, as her Christmas trays were always anticipated by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband, Jack; children Jack "Randy" Smith, Connie (Daniel) Peterman, and Rebecca Sager and was also the proud grandparent of Timothy Peterman, David (Ashley) Peterman, Christian Peterman and Heather Sager. She wanted everyone to know that her family was that of her husband and her caring neighbors and so, she is also survived by Derral and Julie Smith, Carol and Larry Johnson, Patricia Moore, Marion Smith, and Erv and Anna Lee Fondriest. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Funeral Services will be held MONDAY, 11:00am, at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton, Jim Gindlesberger officiating. Calling Hours Sunday, 2pm to 4pm at the funeral home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 14, 2019