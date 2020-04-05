|
Shirley Arlene Dubetz passed away on Thursday, April 2 at the age of 92. She was born in Alliance, Ohio on November 4,, 1927. She attended Mount Union College and received her law degree from William McKinley School of Law. She was admitted to the Ohio Bar Association in August of 1954, and was the first practicing female attorney in Portage County. Shirley married Michael Dubetz in 1955, and lived in Rootstown until 1992, when she moved to Kent. She is survived by her five children, Nancy Dubetz, Paul Dubetz, Michael Dubetz Jr., Dianne Anderson, and Mary Wallace. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Shirley was a passionate golfer and world traveler having visited five continents. Recently, she moved to Danbury Senior Living in Hudson, where her greatest pleasures were spending time with her children and her wonderful, long-time friend Earl Kilchenman. A ceremony celebrating her life will be announced at a future time. Donations can be made to the Shirley Robb Dubetz Endowed Scholarship for Political Science through the Kent State University Foundation.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2020