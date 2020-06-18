Shirley B. Lewis
1930 - 2020
TOGETHER AGAIN NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH -- Shirley B. Lewis, age 89, passed away on June 14, 2020. Born on August 11, 1930 in Akron to the late Charles and Nora (Burkhammer) Luff, she was a resident of New Philadelphia, previously of Gnadenhutten, Scio, and Doylestown. Shirley attended Goshen Community Church of the Nazarene and was a member of the Doylestown Nazarene Church. She loved singing, playing the piano, and enjoyed spending time in her garden. She was a loving Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Shirley was a second Mom and friend to many. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter in 2015; sister, Donna Collar; brother, George Luff; many half-brothers and stepfather, Milford Kramer, she is survived by her daughters, Susan Galbraith of New Philadelphia, Nora (Tom) Mowery of Gnadenhutten, Helen Smith of New Philadelphia, Patricia Reeves of Green; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; many special nephews and nieces. No services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zamonbarrenfh.com. (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
132 N. Portage St.
Doylestown, OH 44230
330-658-2211
June 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
