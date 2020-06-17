Shirley Beth Gawron Shirley Beth Gawron, age 64, passed away June 14, 2020 with her family at her side. She was born in Hibbing, Minnesota to Zygmont and Maxine (Mattson) Gawron. Shirley was all about the simple things in life. She wanted the world to know that she was just as much in love with her husband, Bill, on the day he died as on the day they married. She loved her children fiercely and felt so honored to be their mother. Playing with the grandchildren was sheer joy for her. She considered her daily walk in the woods part of her spiritual practice. She also cherished laughing with her friends and pondering life's questions both big and small. A recent enthusiasm was listening to local musicians playing in nearby venues. She particularly enjoyed listening to her dear friend, Cindy. Her breathing and gratitude practices guided her through life's trails and taught her to see the extraordinary in the ordinary. She was so thankful for her sister's extraordinary care and help during her husband's and her own illness and was overwhelmed by their friends support as well. She felt so lucky in life. Shirley is survived by her loving children, Kate and Maxine Slaybaugh; dear grandchildren, Lina and Aiden; devoted sister, Lou Ann Tankersley; father Zygmont Gawron; nephew, Eric Tankersley; nieces, Heidi Economou and Haava Blakemore; and cousin in-laws, Fred Slaybaugh, and Chuck and Elaine Slaybaugh. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bill Slaybaugh in 2016; her mother and best friend, Maxine Gawron. Private family services will be held. Online condolences and a place to share memories can be found at waitefuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 17, 2020.