Shirley Bristol
) Shirley (Daniels) Bristol 73, of Atlanta, GA passed into eternity on November 14, 2020. She was born August 25, 1947 in Mobile, AL and attended South High School graduating in 1965. She was employed as a nurse for over 23 years at Cuyahoga Falls General Hospital and was a faithful member of The House of the Lord. She was married to Charles Bristol in 2001 and enjoyed ministry, arts & crafts and socializing with friends. She leaves to carry on her legacy her children Tracy (Thomas) Crumby and Aljia Sheppard along with a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements will be held on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W. Market St., Akron, OH 44333. Walk-through calling hours are from 10 to noon; Service at noon. Due to recent COVID-19 regulations social distancing and facial coverings will be required and the funeral service will be limited to 25 persons. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rose Hill Funeral Home & Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
3306651700
