Shirley Ann Crabtree, 91, of Stow, passed away on Monday, Nov. 9th 2020 at Heather Knoll Nursing and Rehabilitation where she had been a resident for the past 18 months after suffering a stroke in April 2019 along with Alzheimer's disease. She was born in Altoona, Pa. on Nov. 12th 1928 and later moved to Akron, Ohio at a young age. She met her sweetheart "Ted" Crabtree on a blind date to a Cleveland Indians baseball game. They later married and had 54 years together before Ted passed away in 2003. She was also preceded in death by her brother Bob. Shirley is survived by her loving sons, Johnny (Lou Ann) of Houston Texas, Teddy (Cheryl) of Stow, Ohio and Eddy (Richard) of Akron, Ohio. Grandchildren Christian (Victoria), Brendon (Jena), Courtney (Travis), Travis (Tim). Great grandchildren, Kyler, Isla, Evan, Khoury, Cameron, Scarlett and Annabelle. Shirley was a kind, compassionate and loving mother and grandmother "Mamoo". Always thinking of others before herself. She will be greatly missed by all those who loved and cared for her. A Special thank-you to the doctors, Nurses, staff of Heather Knoll and Hospice who provided our mother with tender care, dignity, and comfort for the past 18 months. There will be a private viewing at Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home followed by a committal service at Northlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery (Monday Nov. 16th, 12 p.m.).