1/1
Shirley Crabtree
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Ann Crabtree, 91, of Stow, passed away on Monday, Nov. 9th 2020 at Heather Knoll Nursing and Rehabilitation where she had been a resident for the past 18 months after suffering a stroke in April 2019 along with Alzheimer's disease. She was born in Altoona, Pa. on Nov. 12th 1928 and later moved to Akron, Ohio at a young age. She met her sweetheart "Ted" Crabtree on a blind date to a Cleveland Indians baseball game. They later married and had 54 years together before Ted passed away in 2003. She was also preceded in death by her brother Bob. Shirley is survived by her loving sons, Johnny (Lou Ann) of Houston Texas, Teddy (Cheryl) of Stow, Ohio and Eddy (Richard) of Akron, Ohio. Grandchildren Christian (Victoria), Brendon (Jena), Courtney (Travis), Travis (Tim). Great grandchildren, Kyler, Isla, Evan, Khoury, Cameron, Scarlett and Annabelle. Shirley was a kind, compassionate and loving mother and grandmother "Mamoo". Always thinking of others before herself. She will be greatly missed by all those who loved and cared for her. A Special thank-you to the doctors, Nurses, staff of Heather Knoll and Hospice who provided our mother with tender care, dignity, and comfort for the past 18 months. There will be a private viewing at Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home followed by a committal service at Northlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery (Monday Nov. 16th, 12 p.m.).



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Committal
12:00 PM
Northlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home - Akron
811 Grant Street
Akron, OH 44311
(330) 253-8121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved