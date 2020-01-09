|
PORTAGE LAKES -- Shirley Darlene Evans (nee Lundy), 84, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Tuesday afternoon, January 7, 2020. She was born February 27, 1935 in Coventry Twp. to Edmund and Sadie Lundy. She graduated from Coventry High School in 1953 and later worked for Ohio Edison. She enjoyed spending time during winter months in Florida in their motorhome. She also enjoyed boating, fishing on Lake Erie and snowmobiling back in the day. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Evans, one brother and three sisters. She is survived by her husband, of 65-1/2 whopping years, Kenneth; daughter, Vicki Hayes and her son, Mark (Diane) Evans; grandchildren, Valine (Brian) Evans Turchin, Cory Evans, Monique and Morgan Hayes, Karlee and Kailee Evans; great-grandchildren, Brian and Trista Turchin. Friends may call Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Road, Akron on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. with interment to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the best first responders on the planet, The New Franklin Fire Fighters Associaton, 5605 Manchester Road, Akron, OH 44319, in memory of Shirley Evans. Thank You Guys! Funeral home map, directions, and the Evans Family condolence book are available at the funeral home website at www.bacherfuneralhome.com. (330) 644-0024 Bacher Funeral Home
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 9, 2020