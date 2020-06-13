Shirley Elaine "Hon" Detwiler, 91, went home to be with the Lord June 9, 2020. Born May 12, 1929 in Cameron County, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Mack and Mildred Detwiler. An area resident most of her life, she attended Akron Springfield Assembly of God. Her faith never wavered and each time she counted her blessings, her love for the Lord grew. She believed that under His wing, God gave her the strength through the trials and storms of her life. For many years, Shirley worked as a bookkeeper for her brothers, at BG&R Construction. She loved animals, especially cats, and the love and joy they brought to the lives of so many. She was a firm believer that no animal should be mistreated and that they all deserved a safe and loving home. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Donald "Jack" and Ronald "Ken" Detwiler; sisters, Lois Gordon and Joanne Allgood. Shirley will be missed and is survived by her loving family: brothers, Bill Detwiler, Jerry (Diane) Detwiler, Barry (Mary) Detwiler; brother-in-law, Bill Allgood; sister-in-law, Sherry Detwiler; and many cherished nieces and nephews. Guests are invited for visitation Monday, June 15, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service, beginning at noon, at Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Avenue, NW, Uniontown. Interment will follow at Uniontown Greenlawn Cemetery. Because of Shirley's love for animals, the family kindly asks that memorial contributions be made to an animal shelter of your choosing. Please be mindful, in remembering, the practices of social distancing. For those wishing to share their prayers, memories, and condolences, please visit: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 13, 2020.