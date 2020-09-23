1/1
Shirley E. McCartney
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley E. McCartney, 81, of Akron, Ohio, died on September 19, 2020. She was born on May 20, 1939 to the late William & Margarete Clifford. Shirley was a 1957 graduate of Central High School. She worked for Olson Electronics before retiring from Akron Anodizing in 2007. Shirley was an avid Indians and Browns fan. Whether playing euchre, poker or phase 10, she was an enthusiastic competitor earning the phrase "You've been Grammatized". She was devoted to and loved her family dearly. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Bob (Helen), Carl, Harold (Marjorie) and Ray (Betty) Clifford; sister, Katy Barron; and brother-in-law, Don Hayes. She is survived by her sister, Marge Long; sister-in-law, Pat Clifford; son, Rick (Diane) McCartney; daughter, Darlene (Kris) Sage; grandchildren, Destiny (Leon) Lowden, Amanda and Bradley McCartney, Brandi Goostree and Casey Montgomery; and great-grandson, Kristopher Kean. Visitation Saturday, September 26 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral service at 4 p.m. Cremation to take place at a later date. The family would like to thank Pleasant View Healthcare Center for the care and love provided. The family thanks Destiny Lowden for her everlasting support she provided her Grammy.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved