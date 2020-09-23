Shirley E. McCartney, 81, of Akron, Ohio, died on September 19, 2020. She was born on May 20, 1939 to the late William & Margarete Clifford. Shirley was a 1957 graduate of Central High School. She worked for Olson Electronics before retiring from Akron Anodizing in 2007. Shirley was an avid Indians and Browns fan. Whether playing euchre, poker or phase 10, she was an enthusiastic competitor earning the phrase "You've been Grammatized". She was devoted to and loved her family dearly. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Bob (Helen), Carl, Harold (Marjorie) and Ray (Betty) Clifford; sister, Katy Barron; and brother-in-law, Don Hayes. She is survived by her sister, Marge Long; sister-in-law, Pat Clifford; son, Rick (Diane) McCartney; daughter, Darlene (Kris) Sage; grandchildren, Destiny (Leon) Lowden, Amanda and Bradley McCartney, Brandi Goostree and Casey Montgomery; and great-grandson, Kristopher Kean. Visitation Saturday, September 26 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral service at 4 p.m. Cremation to take place at a later date. The family would like to thank Pleasant View Healthcare Center for the care and love provided. The family thanks Destiny Lowden for her everlasting support she provided her Grammy.