Destiny, Casey, Darlene and the rest of the family... I'm so so sorry for your loss... Your Grandma was one of the sweetest people I have been blessed to meet in my life. I am semding you lots of hugs, love, prayers and thoughts for you. I can only imagine how you are feeling right now. She was a lifes blessing. I love you and miss y'all. Love always Amber ❤

Amber Randall

Friend