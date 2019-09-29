|
|
Shirley Evelyn Lund (Miller) Shirley E. Lund, 83, of Mogadore, went home to be with the Lord on September 22, 2019. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. A celebration of life will occur at a later date "down home" and potentially a local memorial service. Please contact the family further information. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Shirley's name to or local animal shelter. Please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com to read the full obituary and leave a special message for the family.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 29, 2019