) Shirley Lederman passed away on December 3, 2020 at the age of 96. She was born in Steubenville, OH on August 28, 1924 to Thomas and Edith Mervis. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, husband, Jack; brothers, Harold, Eugene, Nate Mervis; and grandson, Seth Reich. She is survived by her son, Ronald (Sandi); daughter, Janet (Randy) Galanti; grandsons, Todd Galanti, Eric Galanti, Andy Reich and granddaughter, Karen Lederman. She leaves behind six great-grandchildren. She worked for Amer Insurance Company, the Jewish Federation of Akron and Shaw JCC. She volunteered for many years at the American Heart Association
. Shirley was a lifetime member of Hadassah and the Daughters of Israel, a lifelong member of Revere Rd Anshe Sfard Congregation and the Shaw JCC. Shirley was a kind and gentle soul who devoted her whole life to her family. Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be PRIVATE. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Shaw JCC or The Alzheimer's Association
of NE Ohio.