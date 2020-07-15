Shirley Faye (Wilson) McLeary, born September 3, 1940 in Macon County, TN died July 13, 2020. After living her final years in Mogadore, Ohio to be near her children; she has returned to her home in Kentucky and will be laid to rest with her husband of 54 years, Robert Lee McLeary who passed away January 25, 2011. Shirley lived her life for her family and was a true confidant to all that knew her. She had a love for the simple joys of life; such as, watching her cattle, tending to her beautiful home and gardens, and spending time with loved ones. Shirley's kitchen will leave lasting memories for all of canned goods, pies, and most of all sausage gravy and biscuits. A cherished angel on earth and beyond, she is united with her deceased daughter Mary Long and survived by five children, Patricia Curtician, James McLeary, Michael McLeary, Robert McLeary, Jr., and Sherrilynn Long; as well as eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, Friday, July 17th at 10 A.M. CST Visitation is Thursday, 4 to 8 P.M., and Friday, 8 to 10 A.M., at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, Tompkinsville. www.yokleytriblefuneralhome.com