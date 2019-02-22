Home

Shirley Haslam (Johnson), 74, was called home on February 16, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, 12 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306. Visitation at 11 a.m., Minister William McWain, eulogizing and Pastor Lorenzo Glenn, officiating. Interment, Glendale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 827 Lovers Lane, Akron, OH 44306.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 22, 2019
