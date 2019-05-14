Home

Shirley Hershey Obituary
Shirley (Putt) Hershey

WADSWORTH -- Shirley (Putt) Hershey passed away peacefully at her daughters home on May 11, surrounded by loving family.

A lifelong resident of Wadsworth, she was born there on December 28, 1935, the daughter of the late Lula Belle and Arthur Putt. She grew up attending Wadsworth City schools where she was an excellent student. After graduating from Wadsworth High School in 1953, Shirley married Stanley "Hersh" Hershey and went to work at The Barefoot Sole.

In 1975, she began her life's work as a ward secretary at Wadsworth-Rittman Hospital, where she earned employee of the year. She would remain a great employee and familiar face to staff and patients for 35 years until her retirement in 2010.

At home, Shirley most of all loved being involved with her family's milestones, successes, hobbies, and holidays. She also enjoyed solving puzzles, sight-seeing from the car, shopping for a bargain, and eating out at her favorite haunts. An avid fan of Ohio State football and the Browns, Cavaliers, and Indians, Shirley followed them all through the decades of ups and downs.

Preceded in death by her husband, Shirley is survived by her son, Dr. Jeffrey Allen Hershey; daughter, Michele Rene Henderson; three grandchildren, Rachel Hershey, Adam (Amy) Henderson, Erin (Hari) Henderson Sykam; and great-grandson, Lincoln Stanley Henderson.

The family wants to extend a special thanks to Summa Hospice nurses and health aides for their gentile and loving care, treating Shirley with dignity and respect in her daughter's home.

The family will receive guests for calling hours from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 16 at Hilliard Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth, Ohio, 44281 (330-334-1501), with a funeral service to follow at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 17, officiated by Rev. Matthew Wald.

Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 14, 2019
