Shirley J. Crew (Smith)
5/14/52 to 4/19/19
Shirley J. Crew (Smith) passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side.
Preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Helen; brothers, Gaylen and Robert; father-in-law, James; brother-in-law, William; son-in-law, Brian, and great-granddaughter, Rylee. She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Ronald; children Brian, Tammy, Angie and step son Ronnie (Tracie); brother, Bill; sister, Carol; ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; mother-in-law, Margie; special niece, Missi (Keith); dear family friend, Angie (she loved you like you were hers); many in laws, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Shirley's greatest joy in life was her family especially her grand babies. She loved them with all of her heart and soul and left them with a lifetime of loving memories and laughter to cherish. Until we see you again Momma.
A celebration of life will be held Thursday, 4/25/19 at 1 p.m. Grace Baptist Church, 704 N. Firestone Blvd., Akron, Ohio 44306 Pastor Bob Stephens officiating.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 24, 2019