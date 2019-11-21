Home

Services
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Apostolic Temple of Cuyahoga Falls
1601 Munroe Falls Ave.
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Apostolic Temple of Cuyahoga Falls
1601 Munroe Falls Ave.
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
View Map
Shirley J. Ridenour

Shirley J. Ridenour Obituary
Shirley Ridenour, 83, passed away November 18, 2019. Born in Copley Twp., she lived most of her life in the Akron area. Shirley was a member of the Apostolic Temple of Cuyahoga Falls, where she was very active. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; parents, Howard and Alice Dockus; brothers, Howard and Peter Dockus. Shirley is survived by her daughters, Debra (Melvin) Cottrill of Parkersburg, WV, Sheri (Mike) Poole of Akron, Linda (Billy) Nix of Sulphur, LA, and Melissa (Dan) Geraghty of Navarre; sons, Jeff (Alicia) Thornburg and Leonard (Bonnie) Ridenour, Jr. all of Akron; 17 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; sister, Pat (Kenny) Summers of Phoenix, AZ; and many nieces, nephews, friends and church family. Visitation will be 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle) and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Apostolic Temple of Cuyahoga Falls, 1601 Munroe Falls Ave., Cuyahoga Falls, with Pastor Don Meade, Jr. and Bishop Don Meade, Sr. officiating. Interment will be at Hillside Memorial Park.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
