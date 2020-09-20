1/1
Shirley J. Stover
Shirley J. Stover, age 84, went home to be with the Lord on September 17, 2020. Born in Dover, Ohio, she lived in Mogadore for 52 years. Shirley was a member of the Hartville Church of Christ, and she loved her family most of all. Preceded in death by her husband, Carl and son, Michael, Shirley is survived by her sons, Ralph (Anita), Douglas and Scott; daughter, Paula (Tom) Stover-Avritt; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a niece and a nephew. Family and friends will be received Tuesday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Hopkins Lawver MOGADORE Funeral Home, 34 S. Cleveland Avenue (Route 532), Mogadore, Ohio 44260, where Funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Craig Ressler officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Mogadore. (Hopkins Lawver, MOGADORE, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 20, 2020.
1 entry
September 20, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
