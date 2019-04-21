Home

Shirley J. Watson


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley J. Watson Obituary
Shirley J.

Watson

Shirley J. Watson, 86, passed away April 17, 2019. She was born in Sayre, Pa. to the late Harry and Marion (Miller) Hinkal, was raised and lived in Williamsport for 30 years before moving to Akron, where she resided for over 50 years.

Shirley retired from the American Red Cross with 32 years of service and volunteered for many years at the board of elections. She was a loving aunt and mom to

Mitzi, and she will be deeply missed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandmother whom she cared for, Clarice Miller, three brothers and one sister. She is survived by many loving nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and several close friends.

Donations in memory of Shirley may be made to the American Red Cross, the or ASPCA. Cremation has taken place and private burial will be held at State Road Cemetery in Williamsport, Pa.

Please share your thoughts or condolences by visiting her Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
