Shirley J.



Watson



Shirley J. Watson, 86, passed away April 17, 2019. She was born in Sayre, Pa. to the late Harry and Marion (Miller) Hinkal, was raised and lived in Williamsport for 30 years before moving to Akron, where she resided for over 50 years.



Shirley retired from the American Red Cross with 32 years of service and volunteered for many years at the board of elections. She was a loving aunt and mom to



Mitzi, and she will be deeply missed.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandmother whom she cared for, Clarice Miller, three brothers and one sister. She is survived by many loving nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and several close friends.



Donations in memory of Shirley may be made to the American Red Cross, the or ASPCA. Cremation has taken place and private burial will be held at State Road Cemetery in Williamsport, Pa.



Please share your thoughts or condolences by visiting her Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary