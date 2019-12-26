|
COVENTRY TWP. -- Shirley Jeanette Klusty, 61, passed away peacefully December 21, 2019, at her home after a long illness. She was born December 31, 1957, in Barberton, Ohio to Karen Ware (Turkovich) and Stanley Floyd Ware. She graduated from Coventry High School in 1976. She worked at Hamlin Steel Products and Albert Screenprint, Inc. She continued her education at Fortis College in Cuyahoga Falls, graduating in 2006 with an associate degree in medical assisting. She then worked at Take Care Clinic in Walgreen's. She enjoyed going to Florida and the beach, sewing, her cats, bowling, and spoiling her only granddaughter. She is survived by her husband, Carl Klusty of Akron; sisters, Daphne Ware, Debbie Ware; daughters, Carrie (Robert) Lewis, Carla (Nicholas) Dalrymple; and granddaughter, Alice Dalrymple. She was preceded in death by her mother, Karen Ware and father, Stanley Ware. Shirley's Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. Rev. Robert Webb officiating. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Calling Hours Friday, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 26, 2019