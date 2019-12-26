Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
330-825-8700
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Klusty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Jeanette Klusty


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Jeanette Klusty Obituary
COVENTRY TWP. -- Shirley Jeanette Klusty, 61, passed away peacefully December 21, 2019, at her home after a long illness. She was born December 31, 1957, in Barberton, Ohio to Karen Ware (Turkovich) and Stanley Floyd Ware. She graduated from Coventry High School in 1976. She worked at Hamlin Steel Products and Albert Screenprint, Inc. She continued her education at Fortis College in Cuyahoga Falls, graduating in 2006 with an associate degree in medical assisting. She then worked at Take Care Clinic in Walgreen's. She enjoyed going to Florida and the beach, sewing, her cats, bowling, and spoiling her only granddaughter. She is survived by her husband, Carl Klusty of Akron; sisters, Daphne Ware, Debbie Ware; daughters, Carrie (Robert) Lewis, Carla (Nicholas) Dalrymple; and granddaughter, Alice Dalrymple. She was preceded in death by her mother, Karen Ware and father, Stanley Ware. Shirley's Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. Rev. Robert Webb officiating. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Calling Hours Friday, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -