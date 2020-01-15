|
|
Our beloved, Shirley Brye joined the angels in Heaven on January 11, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Shirley was born on July 20, 1934 to the late Henry and Bernice Lehman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard and her sister, Thelma (James). She is survived by her brother, Frank (Eleanor) and sister, Dolores; many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews. The family will receive friends FRIDAY, January 17, 2020 from 11:00 to 12:00 p.m. at Cox- McNulty Funeral Home, 1376 High Street, Wadsworth. Funeral Services will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Private Burial will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery, Akron. Memorial donations may be made in Shirley's name to Southern Care Hospice, 1871 Bailey Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221 or The of America, 340 E. Palm Ln. #230, Phoenix, AZ 85004.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 15, 2020