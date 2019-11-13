|
STOW -- Shirley L. Justice, 80, died November 11, 2019. Born in Waynesburg, PA, she was a Stow resident since 1961, had been employed with Stow-Kent Lanes for 32 years and had attended Redemption Chapel. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Gail Tharp and 8 siblings, she is survived by her children, Shelly (Nick) Brophy, Bill, "Jr." (Sarah Williams) Bedilion, Pam (Kenny) Nicholas, Robin (Joe) Quinn and Mike (Allyson) Bedilion; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Nellie Durbin; brother-in-law, Frank "Jr." Justice, and many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Thursday, from 4 to 7 PM, where Pastor Jim Case will conduct service Friday, 11 AM. Burial Stow Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the donor's favorite charity. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 13, 2019