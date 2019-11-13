Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Justice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley L. Justice

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley L. Justice Obituary
STOW -- Shirley L. Justice, 80, died November 11, 2019. Born in Waynesburg, PA, she was a Stow resident since 1961, had been employed with Stow-Kent Lanes for 32 years and had attended Redemption Chapel. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Gail Tharp and 8 siblings, she is survived by her children, Shelly (Nick) Brophy, Bill, "Jr." (Sarah Williams) Bedilion, Pam (Kenny) Nicholas, Robin (Joe) Quinn and Mike (Allyson) Bedilion; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Nellie Durbin; brother-in-law, Frank "Jr." Justice, and many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Thursday, from 4 to 7 PM, where Pastor Jim Case will conduct service Friday, 11 AM. Burial Stow Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the donor's favorite charity. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now