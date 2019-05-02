Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
Calling hours
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
4019 Manchester Road
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley M. Baker


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley M. Baker Obituary
Shirley M.

Baker

Together Again

Shirley Baker, 89, passed away April 28, 2019.

She was born February 14, 1930, in Akron to the late Frank and Evelyn Dropp. Shirley was a 1947 graduate of St. Vincent's High School. She went on to earn her RN degree from the St. Thomas School of Nursing in 1950. Shirley was extremely proud of her nursing career that spanned many decades and included working at St. Thomas Hospital, Firestone Tire & Rubber Company, General Tire and the Federal Building of Akron. Shirley and her late husband, John, married in 1951 and made their home in Northeast Ohio surrounded by close family and friends. When Shirley wasn't working or spending time with her family, you could find her in the kitchen cooking any one of her Slovenian specialty dishes and desserts, or in her favorite chair knitting slippers and blankets. She also enjoyed watching Cleveland sports including the Browns, Indians and Cavs.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, John Baker. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ellen Haynes; granddaughter, Ami (Bill) Hollis; and great-grandsons, Nathan and Owen.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Pleasant View Nursing Care Center and Harbor Light Hospice for the love and care they provided to Shirley.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 4019 Manchester Road, Akron, Ohio 44319, with Fr. Jacob Bearer officiating. Family and friends may call on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd., Akron, Ohio 44319. Entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com.

SCHERMESSER

(330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now