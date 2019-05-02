Shirley M.



Baker



Together Again



Shirley Baker, 89, passed away April 28, 2019.



She was born February 14, 1930, in Akron to the late Frank and Evelyn Dropp. Shirley was a 1947 graduate of St. Vincent's High School. She went on to earn her RN degree from the St. Thomas School of Nursing in 1950. Shirley was extremely proud of her nursing career that spanned many decades and included working at St. Thomas Hospital, Firestone Tire & Rubber Company, General Tire and the Federal Building of Akron. Shirley and her late husband, John, married in 1951 and made their home in Northeast Ohio surrounded by close family and friends. When Shirley wasn't working or spending time with her family, you could find her in the kitchen cooking any one of her Slovenian specialty dishes and desserts, or in her favorite chair knitting slippers and blankets. She also enjoyed watching Cleveland sports including the Browns, Indians and Cavs.



In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, John Baker. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ellen Haynes; granddaughter, Ami (Bill) Hollis; and great-grandsons, Nathan and Owen.



The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Pleasant View Nursing Care Center and Harbor Light Hospice for the love and care they provided to Shirley.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 4019 Manchester Road, Akron, Ohio 44319, with Fr. Jacob Bearer officiating. Family and friends may call on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd., Akron, Ohio 44319. Entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com.



